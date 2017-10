CAF eyes South America’s first Panda bond by year-end

Latin American development bank Corporación Andina de Fomento (CAF) is gearing up for its debut Panda bond before the end of 2017, which would make it the first in the format from South America. But the deal will only go ahead if the People’s Bank of China fulfills its promise of making the issuance process easier for foreign borrowers, the issuer told GlobalRMB.