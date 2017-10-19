Westpac hires new China head amid greater investment flows from Mainland

Paul Lai was named the bank’s regional head of Greater China and corporate and institutional banking (CIB) on Wednesday.
He will be based in Hong Kong and report to Balaji Swaminathan, general manager of Westpac International.His appointment and Westpac’s desire to build its presence in China ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.