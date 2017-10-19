Watermark
Westpac hires new China head amid greater investment flows from Mainland

Westpac has hired an ex-BBVA banker to helm its Greater China operation as the Australian lender looks to further its reach in the region.

  By Shruti Chaturvedi
  09:30 AM

Paul Lai was named the bank’s regional head of Greater China and corporate and institutional banking (CIB) on Wednesday.

He will be based in Hong Kong and report to Balaji Swaminathan, general manager of Westpac International.

His appointment and Westpac’s desire to build its presence in China ...

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 Bank of China (BOC) 28.15
2 CITIC Securities 21.52
3 China CITIC Bank Corp 9.93
4 China Merchants Bank Co 9.38
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 7.73

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 CITIC Securities 11,496.65 68 5.82%
2 Goldman Sachs 9,352.51 46 4.73%
3 UBS 9,302.41 70 4.71%
4 China Securities Co Ltd 9,276.15 41 4.69%
5 China International Capital Corp Ltd 9,131.08 44 4.62%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 28,984.93 193 8.24%
2 Citi 26,866.89 162 7.64%
3 JPMorgan 22,226.97 127 6.32%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 18,472.10 95 5.25%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 14,698.61 110 4.18%

