LSE's Rolet to step down in late 2018

The LSEG board is working closely with Rolet to find a successor and ensure a smooth transition, the company said.Rolet was set to step down from his role after the proposed merger between LSE and Deutsche Börse, first unveiled in February 2016, but the plan was
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.