Syndicates clash on Coventry's 'clumsy' execution

The lender priced the £450m senior deal at 108bp over Gilts. Initial price thoughts were in the 120bp/125bp area, before being tightened to the 115bp area in guidance. Bookrunners were HSBC, Lloyds Bank, NatWest and Santander. The final book update was at £1.4bn.“We don’t really understand why ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.