Watermark
Go to Asia edition

KHFC hits covered bond road

Korea Housing and Finance Corporation (KHFC) has mandated lead managers to arrange a roadshow for an Aa1 rated five year dollar covered bond.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 01:45 PM

KHFC has mandated joint leads BNP Paribas, Citi, ING and Standard Chartered Bank for a series of investor meetings in Asia, Europe and the US starting on Monday with a view to issuing a RegS/144A five year dollar covered bond backed by prime Korean residential mortgages.

...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 10,189.41 48 6.10%
2 UniCredit 8,290.73 65 4.97%
3 BNP Paribas 7,574.73 35 4.54%
4 LBBW 7,401.08 42 4.43%
5 Commerzbank Group 7,255.50 46 4.35%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Morgan Stanley 88,627.01 373 7.10%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 82,197.47 321 6.58%
3 Citi 77,493.13 479 6.20%
4 Goldman Sachs 76,076.32 431 6.09%
5 JPMorgan 71,420.84 348 5.72%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 65,977.76 269 10.50%
2 Citi 65,709.36 368 10.46%
3 Morgan Stanley 64,319.41 270 10.24%
4 JPMorgan 58,658.73 263 9.34%
5 Goldman Sachs 55,321.05 358 8.81%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 5,543.24 22 6.98%
2 LBBW 5,487.17 19 6.90%
3 BNP Paribas 4,946.20 16 6.22%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 4,748.11 18 5.97%
5 Commerzbank Group 4,389.40 18 5.52%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 8,932.34 23 13.55%
2 HSBC 8,405.02 32 12.75%
3 BNP Paribas 4,593.93 24 6.97%
4 Credit Suisse 4,219.22 21 6.40%
5 Citi 4,059.10 33 6.16%