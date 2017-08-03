Watermark
Telecom Italia wows IG crowd

Ratings crossover credit Telecom Italia has set final terms on a €1.25bn 10 year trade, which bankers say appeals to high grade investors despite most of the issuer’s ratings sitting at junk levels.

  • By Michael Turner
  • 03:00 PM

The borrower, which is rated Ba1/BB+/BBB-, opened books on the trade at mid-swaps plus 180bp area via Banca Imi, Citi, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Mediobanca and UniCredit.

Investors ploughed into the trade, pushing books up to €5bn with a final spread of 156bp over mid-swaps.

