Hanjin battles tense backdrop for $300m green deal

The South Korean company’s new notes came with a guarantee from Aa2/AA/AA- rated Export-Import Bank of Korea, marking the first time the policy bank has provided a guarantee on another issuer’s green bond.In theory, the Kexim guarantee should have secured Hanjin a tight price, as the ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.