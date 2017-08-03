Cinven offloads 10% of Just Group

Launched after the market close, the block of 93m shares is worth £139.3m, based on the 149.10p closing price of Just on Monday. The stock is down 0.3% this year, giving Just Group a market capitalisation of £1.4bn.Cinven will be left with a stake of around ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.