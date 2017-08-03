Watermark
Cinven offloads 10% of Just Group

On Monday night, Cinven, the private equity group, launched the sale of a 10% stake in Just Group, the UK financial services company, via an accelerated bookbuild led by Barclays and Numis.

  By Aidan Gregory
  05:00 PM

Launched after the market close, the block of 93m shares is worth £139.3m, based on the 149.10p closing price of Just on Monday. The stock is down 0.3% this year, giving Just Group a market capitalisation of £1.4bn.

Cinven will be left with a stake of around ...

