Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Corporate bond week ahead: pace slows but no worries

This week started very strongly in the investment grade euro corporate bond market with nine tranches issued in the first two days. However, the rest of the week yielded just the one. Syndicate managers are not worried though about a lack of supply next week.

  • By Nigel Owen
  • 11:15 AM
“It is not unusual to see a slowing of issuance in the second half of September as the first half is often very busy,” said a London based syndicate banker. “However, volumes haven’t reached the same heights this year as previous years, conditions are still very good, we ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 131,879.09 573 7.20%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 118,834.05 539 6.48%
3 Citi 103,683.75 539 5.66%
4 Goldman Sachs 85,888.86 353 4.69%
5 Barclays 81,514.46 357 4.45%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 22,951.77 105 8.80%
2 Barclays 19,796.44 75 7.59%
3 Deutsche Bank 17,736.38 73 6.80%
4 HSBC 15,843.10 70 6.07%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 14,554.56 78 5.58%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 5,335.13 43 7.86%
2 Goldman Sachs 4,801.82 38 7.07%
3 Deutsche Bank 4,643.96 44 6.84%
4 Credit Suisse 4,353.57 48 6.41%
5 Barclays 4,156.24 35 6.12%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 27,143.08 213 10.83%
2 Citi 21,041.57 167 8.39%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 20,960.58 186 8.36%
4 Goldman Sachs 18,419.20 133 7.35%
5 Morgan Stanley 17,410.41 103 6.94%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Deutsche Bank 22,628.04 74 6.64%
2 HSBC 22,246.60 98 6.52%
3 BNP Paribas 21,794.95 106 6.39%
4 Barclays 21,638.43 92 6.35%
5 Citi 19,224.66 78 5.64%