ICE delays its LBMA silver price benchmark launch

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) will take over the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) silver price benchmark on October 2, it said on Thursday, pushing back by one week the start date it had promised earlier in September.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 21 Sep 2017
An ICE spokesperson said that some participants in the auction underlying the benchmark were not ready in time for the original start date of September 25, leading to the delay. Some of the participants which will join the auction from the first day include HSBC, Morgan Stanley, JP ...

