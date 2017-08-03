Santander adds one for Scandi FIG coverage

GlobalCapital understands that Ioannis Kallianiotis has joined Santander to cover Nordic borrowers.
Before taking the job at Santander, Kallianiotis was an associate director in FIG insurance coverage at HSBC, where he had worked for just over three years.He has also held positions at Barclays, Lloyds ...
