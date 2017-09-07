Embattled Huishan Dairy given three days to repay $220m

Huishan said in a stock exchange filing on Monday that it has received two letters from HSBC, dated September 8 and September 11. The letters in no uncertain terms say that the dairy company’s outstanding debt is “immediately due and payable”.The notice calls for the payment ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.