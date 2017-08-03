Watermark
Go to Asia edition

ECB tapering ‘unlikely to dim SSA demand’, say investors

Investor appetite for SSA paper is unlikely to fall even if the European Central Bank hints at tapering quantitative easing at its governing council meeting on Thursday — although several on the buy-side believe there is unlikely to be any change in policy before the next gathering in October.

  • By Craig McGlashan, Lewis McLellan
  • 11:45 AM
A lack of hints from the ECB about a change of policy on Thursday, coupled with an uncertain backdrop — including North Korea’s nuclear tests — should mean the ECB has “enough ground to wait until the October meeting”, said Antonio Cavarero, co-head of fixed income at Generali ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 15,385.63 18 8.98%
2 HSBC 15,210.51 21 8.87%
3 Barclays 13,356.41 18 7.79%
4 BNP Paribas 12,627.67 17 7.37%
5 UniCredit 10,414.96 14 6.08%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 37,483.12 95 12.04%
2 JPMorgan 34,987.75 93 11.24%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 25,940.74 78 8.33%
4 HSBC 23,168.92 58 7.44%
5 Deutsche Bank 20,925.41 48 6.72%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 30,169.70 85 7.65%
2 UniCredit 29,895.96 91 7.58%
3 BNP Paribas 27,662.85 53 7.01%
4 Goldman Sachs 26,893.96 72 6.82%
5 Barclays 26,372.73 62 6.69%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 72,810.89 246 7.55%
2 JPMorgan 70,101.95 407 7.26%
3 HSBC 63,698.80 227 6.60%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 54,324.82 168 5.63%
5 Barclays 51,813.11 160 5.37%