Fairfax Africa ups its Atlas Mara stake to 42.4%

Atlas Mara, which has been listed in London since December 2013, placed 17.4m new shares with its existing shareholders.The offer price was fixed at $2.25 a share, a 10.4% discount to the $2.5125 closing price of Atlas Mara on Tuesday, June 20 – the day before ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.