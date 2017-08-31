Vijaya Bank bags $109m from QIP fundraise

The lender’s share price has more than doubled this year, rising to a high of Rp97.40 in May. But it was trading at Rp69.60 apiece before the fundraising was launched on Monday by leads IDBI and SBI Capital Markets.Vijaya said in a filing on Thursday that ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.