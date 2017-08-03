Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Senior preferred could have ‘edge’ on covered bonds, says ECBC

Writing in its European Covered Bond Fact Book for 2017, the European Covered Bond Council said that when banks turn their attention to funding for liquidity purposes they could favour senior preferred debt over covered bonds.

  • By Tyler Davies
  • 01:00 PM
The ECBC said that it expected banks would focus on raising riskier types of debt for the minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) after the summer break, but added that issuers would likely have  a decision to make when deciding which types of product to ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 8,472.52 36 6.17%
2 UniCredit 6,972.35 55 5.07%
3 Commerzbank Group 6,830.68 42 4.97%
4 BNP Paribas 6,477.17 27 4.71%
5 LBBW 6,164.20 30 4.49%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Morgan Stanley 76,884.00 295 7.44%
2 Goldman Sachs 66,780.86 342 6.46%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 66,234.96 245 6.41%
4 Citi 64,894.78 390 6.28%
5 JPMorgan 62,768.66 301 6.07%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Morgan Stanley 58,526.24 215 10.69%
2 Citi 56,198.53 305 10.27%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 53,332.86 207 9.74%
4 JPMorgan 52,008.09 231 9.50%
5 Goldman Sachs 51,106.12 281 9.34%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 LBBW 5,014.64 17 7.41%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 4,741.46 19 7.01%
3 BNP Paribas 4,566.36 14 6.75%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 4,553.92 17 6.73%
5 Commerzbank Group 4,242.73 17 6.27%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 7,876.41 27 14.03%
2 Barclays 6,735.15 18 12.00%
3 BNP Paribas 3,779.92 18 6.74%
4 Credit Suisse 3,754.01 17 6.69%
5 Citi 3,502.60 28 6.24%