Senior preferred could have ‘edge’ on covered bonds, says ECBC
Writing in its European Covered Bond Fact Book for 2017, the European Covered Bond Council said that when banks turn their attention to funding for liquidity purposes they could favour senior preferred debt over covered bonds.
The ECBC said that it expected banks would focus on raising riskier types of debt for the minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) after the summer break, but added that issuers would likely have a decision to make when deciding which types of product to
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.