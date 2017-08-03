Watermark
Go to Asia edition
SSA

ECB minutes strike confident note on inflation

The minutes of the European Central Bank's (ECB) July meeting revealed a new and optimistic tone on inflation, but caution on relaxing its accommodative measures.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 04:15 PM

Eurozone inflation readings had hitherto remained stubborn in the face of the extraordinary measures the central bank has deployed but, at last, the ECB governing council is beginning to have faith that its measures are taking hold.

The minutes, released on Thursday, state: “The ongoing economic expansion ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 15 Aug 2017
1 Citi 15,385.63 18 9.46%
2 HSBC 13,772.74 20 8.47%
3 Barclays 12,759.91 17 7.84%
4 BNP Paribas 12,627.67 17 7.76%
5 UniCredit 10,414.96 14 6.40%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 15 Aug 2017
1 Citi 35,350.37 89 11.90%
2 JPMorgan 32,405.66 89 10.91%
3 HSBC 23,085.62 57 7.77%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 22,774.13 72 7.67%
5 Deutsche Bank 20,925.41 48 7.04%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 15 Aug 2017
1 UniCredit 27,882.50 83 7.54%
2 HSBC 26,837.88 80 7.26%
3 BNP Paribas 26,644.13 51 7.21%
4 JPMorgan 25,780.28 74 6.97%
5 Goldman Sachs 25,705.53 67 6.95%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Aug 2017
1 Citi 67,442.22 233 7.48%
2 JPMorgan 66,663.61 382 7.39%
3 HSBC 58,185.06 216 6.45%
4 Barclays 49,495.16 150 5.49%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 48,974.55 153 5.43%