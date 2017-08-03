Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Pfandbrief issuers scramble to supply long end

Muenchener Hypothekenbank issued a tightly priced nine year Pfandbrief on Wednesday, just as Commerzbank mandated leads for a 10 year. The deals are likely to be followed by others from core Europe and especially from borrowers looking to fund at the long end, where execution risks may become elevated in the run up to the European Central Bank’s meeting on September 7.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 02:30 PM

After mandating BayernLB, DekaBank, DZ Bank and UniCredit late on Tuesday, Muenchener Hypothenbank opened order books for a nine year mortgage-backed Pfandbrief due October 2026 on Wednesday with initial guidance of 10bp area through mid-swaps.

The transaction benefited somewhat from pent-up demand, as the first long-dated Pfandbrief since ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 15 Aug 2017
1 HSBC 8,472.52 36 6.37%
2 Commerzbank Group 6,654.93 41 5.00%
3 BNP Paribas 6,477.17 27 4.87%
4 UniCredit 6,430.25 52 4.84%
5 LBBW 6,140.56 29 4.62%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Aug 2017
1 Morgan Stanley 75,952.72 282 7.54%
2 Goldman Sachs 66,497.12 334 6.61%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 65,883.47 240 6.54%
4 Citi 63,534.14 368 6.31%
5 JPMorgan 61,805.38 292 6.14%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 15 Aug 2017
1 Morgan Stanley 57,872.19 205 10.77%
2 Citi 55,692.96 290 10.36%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 53,031.38 203 9.87%
4 JPMorgan 51,094.81 223 9.51%
5 Goldman Sachs 51,087.97 275 9.50%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 15 Aug 2017
1 LBBW 5,014.64 17 7.61%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 4,741.46 19 7.19%
3 BNP Paribas 4,566.36 14 6.93%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 4,553.92 17 6.91%
5 Commerzbank Group 4,066.97 16 6.17%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 15 Aug 2017
1 JPMorgan 1,146.87 54 26.19%
2 Citi 623.93 16 14.25%
3 TD Securities Inc 524.39 8 11.98%
4 Deutsche Bank 499.78 5 11.41%
5 Nomura 360.08 7 8.22%