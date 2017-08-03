Barclays aims to funnel cash back to trading

Chief executive Jes Staley, speaking on the group analyst call last Friday, also affirmed his support for Barclays’ commitment in debt capital markets.“We are the largest underwriter of European sovereign debt,” he said. “We don’t expect that to change. We are the largest underwriter of euro debt raised ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.