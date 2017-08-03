Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Barclays aims to funnel cash back to trading

Barclays said in its second-quarter results that it would redeploy capital from parts of the corporate bank into markets, reversing the course many banks have taken since the crisis, and affirming the bank’s ambitions as a top-tier fixed income trading house.

  • By Owen Sanderson
  • 03 Aug 2017

Chief executive Jes Staley, speaking on the group analyst call last Friday, also affirmed his support for Barclays’ commitment in debt capital markets.

“We are the largest underwriter of European sovereign debt,” he said. “We don’t expect that to change. We are the largest underwriter of euro debt raised ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 31 Jul 2017
1 Citi 263,273.87 955 9.01%
2 JPMorgan 237,139.99 1064 8.11%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 228,472.22 782 7.82%
4 Goldman Sachs 176,591.33 570 6.04%
5 Barclays 171,445.11 658 5.87%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 01 Aug 2017
1 HSBC 27,428.49 111 7.33%
2 Deutsche Bank 25,319.13 84 6.76%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 23,429.24 62 6.26%
4 BNP Paribas 19,315.94 110 5.16%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 18,706.93 106 5.00%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 01 Aug 2017
1 JPMorgan 13,488.13 59 7.94%
2 Citi 12,010.24 75 7.07%
3 UBS 11,735.03 46 6.91%
4 Morgan Stanley 11,517.69 62 6.78%
5 Goldman Sachs 10,866.39 55 6.40%