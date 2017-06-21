Meggle joins green buds in Schuldschein

Lead BayernLB is offering pricing margins of 60bp-80bp, 75bp-90bp and 85bp-100bp for tranches of fixed or floating six, eight and 10 year maturity — each tranche is available in both green and conventional format.A green Schuldschein is a rare occurrence — only four have closed so far ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.