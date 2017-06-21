Watermark
BNP Paribas’ equity business leaps as FICC dips

BNP Paribas blamed a comparably favourable second quarter of 2016 for a dip in its fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC) revenues over the last three months, making a slight dent in its overall global markets business — despite a hefty leap in equity and prime services.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 12:00 PM
Global markets revenues dropped 2.3% from the second quarter of last year to €1.52bn in 2017, largely due to a 15.9% fall in FICC to €883m. The bank blamed “low business activity in all the segments (rates, FX, credit business and bond issues) compared to a favourable environment ...

