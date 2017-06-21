BNP Paribas’ equity business leaps as FICC dips
BNP Paribas blamed a comparably favourable second quarter of 2016 for a dip in its fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC) revenues over the last three months, making a slight dent in its overall global markets business — despite a hefty leap in equity and prime services.
Global markets revenues dropped 2.3% from the second quarter of last year to €1.52bn in 2017, largely due to a 15.9% fall in FICC to €883m. The bank blamed “low business activity in all the segments (rates, FX, credit business and bond issues) compared to a favourable environment
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.