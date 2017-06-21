Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Gates Global drops Luxembourg for Channel Islands as MAR bites

Gates Global delisted its 5.75% 2022 bonds from the Luxembourg Stock Exchange this month, and relisted them immediately on the former Channel Islands Stock Exchange, now rebranded The International Stock Exchange (TISE). The move was likely a response to Europe’s Market Abuse Regulation, which has driven some high yield issuers to the non-EU exchange.

  • By Owen Sanderson
  • 10:30 AM

Few, however, have gone as far as to delist bonds that were already listed on other exchanges to make the switch to the Channel Islands.

GlobalCapital found no other delisting notices on the Irish or Luxembourg exchanges that referenced a new listing on TISE. 

Gates Global, the Denver, Colorado-based ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 24 Jul 2017
1 Citi 253,106.92 930 8.89%
2 JPMorgan 230,914.50 1036 8.11%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 221,389.46 762 7.78%
4 Goldman Sachs 171,499.26 554 6.03%
5 Barclays 169,046.60 646 5.94%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 25 Jul 2017
1 HSBC 27,039.93 106 7.36%
2 Deutsche Bank 25,125.19 81 6.84%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 23,128.33 61 6.29%
4 BNP Paribas 19,315.94 110 5.26%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 18,706.93 106 5.09%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 25 Jul 2017
1 JPMorgan 13,488.13 59 8.47%
2 Citi 11,496.21 73 7.22%
3 UBS 11,302.86 45 7.09%
4 Morgan Stanley 10,864.95 59 6.82%
5 Goldman Sachs 10,434.21 54 6.55%