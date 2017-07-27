Watermark
FIG

Market focuses on September ‘rush’ and central bank action

Autumn should provide answers to whether or not changes in the European Central Bank's monetary policy will cause spreads to widen, and whether more banks will start to use the senior non-preferred instrument.

  • By Jasper Cox
  • 27 Jul 2017

Issuance will restart after summer after the UK August bank holiday on August 28 as issuers aim “to get in ahead of an expected rush in the market in September,” thought one syndicate banker.

The banker did not know of any projects to come to the market next ...

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %

For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 25 Jul 2017
1 HSBC 8,309.08 35 6.30%
2 Commerzbank Group 6,569.87 40 4.98%
3 BNP Paribas 6,477.17 27 4.91%
4 UniCredit 6,430.57 52 4.88%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 6,251.64 29 4.74%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %

For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 24 Jul 2017
1 Morgan Stanley 74,213.88 260 7.84%
2 Goldman Sachs 64,933.87 304 6.86%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 62,989.59 218 6.65%
4 Citi 60,634.12 338 6.40%
5 JPMorgan 59,116.26 268 6.24%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %

For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 25 Jul 2017
1 Morgan Stanley 56,343.49 184 11.10%
2 Citi 53,003.67 262 10.44%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 50,199.23 181 9.89%
4 Goldman Sachs 49,824.41 248 9.81%
5 JPMorgan 49,005.73 204 9.65%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %

For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 25 Jul 2017
1 LBBW 5,014.64 17 7.54%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 4,741.46 19 7.13%
3 Credit Agricole CIB 4,590.25 17 6.91%
4 BNP Paribas 4,566.36 14 6.87%
5 Commerzbank Group 4,066.97 16 6.12%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %

For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %

For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 25 Jul 2017
1 JPMorgan 1,110.74 50 27.87%
2 Citi 622.92 15 15.63%
3 Deutsche Bank 499.78 5 12.54%
4 TD Securities Inc 397.10 7 9.96%
5 Nomura 360.08 7 9.03%