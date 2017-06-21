Vodafone tops up existing deal and signs up for new one with unusual pricing path
Vodafone was the star issuer of last summer, printing jumbo deals which served to kick-start the sterling corporate bond market, which is still going strong. On Wednesday however, they opted for more conservative volumes, printing before the summer shutdown begins. The UK telecoms company also adopted a novel approach to pricing.
Investors knew from the initial announcement that this was not going to be a huge deal. The usual initial price thoughts were eschewed for guidance being announced straight away, with investors being told both tranches would price in those ranges. Lead managers were Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Santander
