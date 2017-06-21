Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Vodafone tops up existing deal and signs up for new one with unusual pricing path

Vodafone was the star issuer of last summer, printing jumbo deals which served to kick-start the sterling corporate bond market, which is still going strong. On Wednesday however, they opted for more conservative volumes, printing before the summer shutdown begins. The UK telecoms company also adopted a novel approach to pricing.

  • By Nigel Owen
  • 05:30 PM
Investors knew from the initial announcement that this was not going to be a huge deal. The usual initial price thoughts were eschewed for guidance being announced straight away, with investors being told both tranches would price in those ranges. Lead managers were Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Santander ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 17 Jul 2017
1 JPMorgan 94,526.81 410 7.15%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 82,157.13 378 6.22%
3 Citi 78,017.43 388 5.90%
4 Barclays 62,596.22 268 4.74%
5 Deutsche Bank 60,332.59 249 4.56%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Jul 2017
1 BNP Paribas 18,886.68 80 9.00%
2 Barclays 16,575.05 61 7.90%
3 Deutsche Bank 15,098.70 57 7.20%
4 HSBC 12,906.84 56 6.15%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 12,165.97 62 5.80%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Jul 2017
1 JPMorgan 5,095.99 40 8.35%
2 Goldman Sachs 4,273.93 33 7.01%
3 Deutsche Bank 4,159.17 38 6.82%
4 Credit Suisse 3,915.70 42 6.42%
5 Barclays 3,740.83 31 6.13%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Jul 2017
1 JPMorgan 21,273.54 160 11.24%
2 Citi 17,526.81 129 9.26%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 15,607.84 134 8.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 13,221.26 95 6.98%
5 Barclays 13,207.72 84 6.98%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Jul 2017
1 BNP Paribas 17,949.66 81 6.87%
2 Deutsche Bank 17,622.26 57 6.74%
3 HSBC 16,803.90 77 6.43%
4 Barclays 16,166.69 72 6.19%
5 Citi 15,341.21 64 5.87%