DBRS expands to public sector covered bonds

DBRS has until now only rated mortgage-backed covered bonds mainly in Europe’s periphery. But on Tuesday it announced a methodology for rating transactions backed by public sector loans, a move that may help Portuguese issuers access cheaper repo' funding.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 18 Jul 2017

The Canadian rating agency has published a request for comment on the modelling assumptions it uses to rate the public sector assets that are used to secure covered bonds.

Such assets may be used in public sector-backed deals or as part of the collateral in ...

