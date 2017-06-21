Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Covered bond awards 2017: Poll now open, shortlists and nominations

The Cover and GlobalCapital’s covered bond awards are now open. The following lists show the number of shortlist nominations and those that were actually shortlisted.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 12:30 PM

The poll is now live and can be found here:

https://www.research.net/r/TheCoverAwards2017

TheCover/GlobalCapital sought the advice of the market before deciding on the following shortlists.

Bold and italicised are shortlisted, other deals/houses were nominated but didn't make the shortlist

·         New ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 11 Jul 2017
1 HSBC 7,561.70 33 5.86%
2 Commerzbank Group 6,455.96 39 5.00%
3 UniCredit 6,260.24 49 4.85%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 6,251.64 29 4.84%
5 LBBW 6,101.10 27 4.73%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 03 Jul 2017
1 Morgan Stanley 61,006.52 240 7.24%
2 Goldman Sachs 57,071.29 282 6.78%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 53,168.62 205 6.31%
4 JPMorgan 52,167.89 251 6.19%
5 Citi 50,335.14 313 5.98%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 11 Jul 2017
1 Citi 44,280.34 248 9.89%
2 Goldman Sachs 44,238.19 232 9.88%
3 Morgan Stanley 43,816.22 170 9.78%
4 JPMorgan 42,785.84 190 9.55%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 41,915.02 173 9.36%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 11 Jul 2017
1 LBBW 5,014.64 17 7.34%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 4,741.46 19 6.94%
3 Credit Agricole CIB 4,590.25 17 6.72%
4 BNP Paribas 4,566.36 14 6.68%
5 Commerzbank Group 4,066.97 16 5.95%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 11 Jul 2017
1 HSBC 7,627.65 26 13.97%
2 Barclays 5,339.12 17 9.78%
3 Credit Suisse 3,754.01 17 6.87%
4 BNP Paribas 3,630.97 18 6.65%
5 Citi 3,502.60 28 6.41%