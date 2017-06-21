Watermark
Go to Asia edition

SocGen makes string of DCM appointments

Société Générale has reshuffled its debt capital markets business, making a series of internal appointments within its investment bank.

  • By Tyler Davies
  • 03:00 PM

Jonathan Weinberger has been appointed as head of DCM for the Americas based in New York. He will report to Demetrio Salorio, the bank’s global head of DCM, and he will report locally to Michael Finkelman, head of capital markets, Americas.

Weinberger's predecessor, Andrew Menzies, becomes the bank’s ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 09 Jun 2017
1 Citi 206,449.53 755 8.84%
2 JPMorgan 192,919.68 823 8.26%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 175,174.46 602 7.50%
4 Barclays 144,195.77 526 6.17%
5 Goldman Sachs 139,497.22 445 5.97%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 20 Jun 2017
1 Deutsche Bank 23,530.61 67 7.96%
2 HSBC 20,994.25 74 7.11%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 20,490.14 49 6.93%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 15,076.29 72 5.10%
5 BNP Paribas 14,834.05 81 5.02%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 04 Jul 2017
1 JPMorgan 12,105.30 52 8.18%
2 Citi 11,060.11 69 7.48%
3 Goldman Sachs 10,379.11 53 7.02%
4 UBS 10,273.93 42 6.95%
5 Morgan Stanley 10,099.77 56 6.83%