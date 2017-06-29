Watermark
Go to Asia edition

HKEX and CGSE reveal partnership in gold products

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) and the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society (CGSE) committed to building a “major gold and commodities trading centre in Asia Pacific” on Thursday.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 29 Jun 2017

In the newly signed memorandum of understanding between the two exchanges, HKEX and CGSE will discuss cooperating on a variety of matters, “ranging from product promotion to storage vaults”.

The signing ceremony was hosted by HKEX and attended by Hong Kong’s secretary for financial services and the treasury ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 09 Jun 2017
1 Citi 206,449.53 755 8.84%
2 JPMorgan 192,919.68 823 8.26%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 175,174.46 602 7.50%
4 Barclays 144,195.77 526 6.17%
5 Goldman Sachs 139,497.22 445 5.97%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 20 Jun 2017
1 Deutsche Bank 23,530.61 67 7.96%
2 HSBC 20,994.25 74 7.11%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 20,490.14 49 6.93%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 15,076.29 72 5.10%
5 BNP Paribas 14,834.05 81 5.02%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 27 Jun 2017
1 JPMorgan 11,392.30 49 8.12%
2 Citi 10,426.00 64 7.43%
3 Goldman Sachs 10,066.34 50 7.17%
4 UBS 9,938.21 40 7.08%
5 Morgan Stanley 9,069.90 50 6.46%