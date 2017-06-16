Bosses and holidays just don't mix

So spare a thought for one lad I know whose recent dream holiday was ruined by a series of unfortunate events.

This young banker had booked a week-long trip to Thailand to take some much-needed time off before his new boss was due to arrive in the office. Checking in at a luxurious resort in Phuket, he made his way to his sea-facing villa — only to bump into his new boss en route.

Both were initially surprised, of course, but they they figured out the chances of seeing each other again very often in such a busy tourist hotspot were slim.

Unfortunately, they couldn't have been more wrong. The new boss was practically everywhere the young chap went — on the beach, at the pool, at the hotel bar, at the water sports area and, disconcertingly, even at the many restaurants on the busy island.

So much so in fact that, instead of enjoying plenty of boozy big nights out — like we bankers do on our holidays — the poor chap was forced to behave himself throughout the week for fear of getting caught out by his soon-to-be-manager. But all those early nights and sober behaviour while everyone else around him was having fun took their toll.

By the end of the week, the young’un ended up a paranoid wreak — less relaxed than when he had started his break. Looks like he will need to pencil in another vacation soon simply to recover from his holiday!