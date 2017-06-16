Watermark
Go to Asia edition
SSA

Secondary pricing update: featuring Ontario's euro seven year

Trading levels given are bid-side spreads versus mid-swaps and/or an underlying benchmark as of Thursday's close. The source for secondary trading levels is Interactive Data.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 16 Jun 2017

secondary pricing 16 06

...

Log in

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Jun 2017
1 BNP Paribas 12,133.14 16 4.41%
2 Barclays 11,436.59 16 4.16%
3 Citi 11,407.60 13 4.15%
4 HSBC 10,809.87 15 3.93%
5 UniCredit 9,914.96 13 3.61%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Jun 2017
1 Citi 29,428.61 70 5.96%
2 JPMorgan 28,204.66 71 5.71%
3 HSBC 18,162.74 45 3.68%
4 Deutsche Bank 17,792.83 38 3.60%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 17,688.79 54 3.58%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Jun 2017
1 BNP Paribas 24,172.82 42 3.86%
2 UniCredit 23,810.86 60 3.80%
3 JPMorgan 23,660.57 59 3.78%
4 HSBC 23,194.91 66 3.71%
5 Barclays 22,961.67 55 3.67%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 12 Jun 2017
1 JPMorgan 57,598.36 286 3.94%
2 Citi 52,375.29 185 3.58%
3 HSBC 47,349.68 167 3.24%
4 Barclays 43,712.92 125 2.99%
5 Deutsche Bank 39,612.00 149 2.71%