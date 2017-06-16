Secondary pricing update: featuring Ontario's euro seven year

Trading levels given are bid-side spreads versus mid-swaps and/or an underlying benchmark as of Thursday's close. The source for secondary trading levels is Interactive Data.

Want full access to GlobalCapital? If you are new to GlobalCapital or you already subscribe to some of our channels you can still easily extend your access. Take a trial to the entire site or subscribe online to see all our capital markets news, opinion and data sets. Don't miss out! Free trial

Read the magazine on your mobile device