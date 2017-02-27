Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Covered bond final flurry expected ahead of summer slowdown

Bankers expect two or three deals to emerge next week to take advantage of a strong market with no major events due that could cause disruption. It is the perfect window for those with a need to push on with their funding requirements before the onset of summer when execution can become trickier.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 01:00 PM

As many as five issuers are marketing transactions though Bayerische Landesbank’s sterling roadshow and Mortgage Society of Finland’s European roadshow are scheduled to finish on Friday.

Bank of Queensland, Bank of New Zealand and Kommunalkredit are expected to commence marketing next week.

...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Jun 2017
1 HSBC 6,822.83 28 2.09%
2 UniCredit 5,786.72 44 1.77%
3 LBBW 5,650.08 26 1.73%
4 Commerzbank Group 5,576.35 34 1.71%
5 BNP Paribas 5,158.04 19 1.58%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 12 Jun 2017
1 JPMorgan 143,387.23 650 6.50%
2 Morgan Stanley 141,990.76 587 6.44%
3 Goldman Sachs 134,841.61 714 6.11%
4 Citi 134,434.52 803 6.09%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 124,186.76 562 5.63%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Jun 2017
1 Citi 41,583.09 217 10.04%
2 Goldman Sachs 40,848.76 205 9.86%
3 Morgan Stanley 40,750.32 150 9.84%
4 JPMorgan 39,863.64 165 9.62%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 36,689.19 149 8.86%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Jun 2017
1 LBBW 4,563.62 16 7.62%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 4,463.41 18 7.46%
3 BNP Paribas 4,287.01 13 7.16%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 3,637.13 14 6.08%
5 Commerzbank Group 3,356.64 13 5.61%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Jun 2017
1 HSBC 6,023.46 22 12.66%
2 Barclays 5,139.18 16 10.80%
3 Credit Suisse 3,558.82 15 7.48%
4 BNP Paribas 3,205.75 15 6.74%
5 Goldman Sachs 2,888.75 19 6.07%