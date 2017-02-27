Covered bond final flurry expected ahead of summer slowdown

As many as five issuers are marketing transactions though Bayerische Landesbank’s sterling roadshow and Mortgage Society of Finland’s European roadshow are scheduled to finish on Friday.
Bank of Queensland, Bank of New Zealand and Kommunalkredit are expected to commence marketing next week....
