Watermark
Go to Global edition

IPO bankers love to horse around

The last few weeks have been rough on my pals in the equity capital markets. Business has been booming, but equally competition has risen to a fever pitch.

  • By Taipan
  • 12:00 PM
Email a colleague
Cancel
Request a PDF
Cancel

Friends have regaled me with tales of nights spent poring over lengthy pitch decks before they can peel themselves away from their desks for a tipple or two.

An old hand in the business myself, I was slightly amused to hear of how banks had been clawing each other’s eyes out by offering to charge next to nothing to be sponsors on a couple of jumbo state-driven Chinese IPOs in Hong Kong.

But while banks like to do all sorts of outrageous things to win mandates, once in a while they have a bit of fun with it too.

For instance, with a US IPO of a Chinese company last year, one bank apparently designed and wore team t-shirts to the pitch meeting in an effort to stand out from the crowd.

This year, the prize is winning a spot on the Zhong An Online Property and Casualty Insurance deal.

I read in this esteemed newspaper that Zhong An plans to file a listing application for a $1bn IPO soon. It’s common knowledge that Zhong An was founded by Alibaba’s Jack Ma, Tencent’s Pony Ma and Ping An Insurance’s Ma Mingzhe.

So bankers have taken to nicknaming the project “The Three Horses” as “ma” translates to “horse” in Chinese.

Talk about horsing around. We had a good laugh about this over drinks, but secretly I wondered: what nicknames do clients give to us bankers? 

  • By Taipan
  • 12:00 PM

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 CITIC Securities 38.46
2 China Merchants Bank Co 22.73
3 China CITIC Bank Corp 19.23
4 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 8.74
4 Bank of China (BOC) 8.74

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 09 Jun 2017
1 China International Capital Corp Ltd 6,897.95 30 6.53%
2 CITIC Securities 6,893.24 33 6.53%
3 Goldman Sachs 5,682.95 21 5.38%
4 China Securities Co Ltd 4,864.98 27 4.61%
5 UBS 4,775.31 28 4.52%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Jun 2017
1 HSBC 19,084.08 109 9.22%
2 Citi 16,182.93 96 7.82%
3 JPMorgan 12,550.38 66 6.07%
4 Standard Chartered Bank 9,998.30 66 4.83%
5 Morgan Stanley 9,451.45 45 4.57%

Asian polls & awards

  • RMB internationalisation: 10 questions for the market, part 2

    Every year, our sister publication Asiamoney carries out an Offshore RMB Poll. As part of that process, the magazine asks the market for its thoughts on important renminbi topics. In this third year, we received around 2,300 valid responses, up 3% on a year ago. The ten questions included a new one on the inclusion of onshore RMB assets in global indices. Here we present the answers to the final five questions.

  • RMB internationalisation: 10 questions for the market, part 1

    Every year, our sister publication Asiamoney carries out an Offshore RMB Poll. As part of that process, the magazine asks the market for its thoughts on important renminbi topics. In this third year, we received around 2,300 valid responses, up 3% on a year ago. The ten questions included a new one on the inclusion of onshore RMB assets in global indices. Here we present the answers to the first five questions.

  • Made in China: The best banks and deals of 2016

    You know who won, now find out why. GlobalCapital Asia and Asiamoney present the extended results of our 2016 China Deals and Investment Bank of the Year awards, recognising achievement both on and offshore.

  • Asia’s standout deals

    GlobalCapital Asia and Asiamoney present the extended results for our 2016 Best Country Deals. Discover why these bond, equity and loan transactions delivered outstanding outcomes for issuers and investors.

  • Aussie award winners: The best banks and deals of 2016

    The names have been announced, now find out why they stood out from the crowd. GlobalCapital Asia and Asiamoney present the extended results for our 2016 Australia Deals and Investment Bank of the Year awards, recognising achievement in equities, bonds, loans and investment banking.