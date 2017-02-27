German investors welcome rare LBBW senior

LBBW put out initial price thoughts in the 45bp over mid-swaps area, but was able to tighten guidance to 40bp area. A final spread was fixed at 37bp.The eventual size of the book was €1.5bn, allowing the German issuer to raise €1bn. The sole bookrunner was LBBW. ...
