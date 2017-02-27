Watermark
Go to Asia edition

German investors welcome rare LBBW senior

Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (LBBW) made a rare entry into the senior unsecured market on Tuesday, picking up €1bn of new five year funding on the back of strong levels of domestic support.

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 01:15 PM

LBBW put out initial price thoughts in the 45bp over mid-swaps area, but was able to tighten guidance to 40bp area. A final spread was fixed at 37bp.

The eventual size of the book was €1.5bn, allowing the German issuer to raise €1bn. The sole bookrunner was LBBW. ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 6,375.47 26 6.20%
2 UniCredit 5,399.24 41 5.25%
3 LBBW 5,318.25 24 5.17%
4 Commerzbank Group 5,219.76 31 5.07%
5 BNP Paribas 5,158.04 19 5.01%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 22 May 2017
1 Morgan Stanley 139,173.11 554 6.60%
2 JPMorgan 135,505.56 612 6.43%
3 Citi 127,910.15 757 6.07%
4 Goldman Sachs 125,520.43 675 5.95%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 119,876.60 536 5.69%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 25 Apr 2017
1 JPMorgan 104,210.95 417 10.23%
2 Citi 99,111.89 557 9.73%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 94,929.57 429 9.32%
4 Morgan Stanley 89,025.14 390 8.74%
5 Goldman Sachs 85,770.72 496 8.42%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 LBBW 4,341.11 15 7.68%
2 BNP Paribas 4,287.01 13 7.58%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 4,185.05 17 7.40%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 3,637.13 14 6.43%
5 Commerzbank Group 3,172.12 12 5.61%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 23 May 2017
1 HSBC 5,378.40 21 6.13%
2 Barclays 4,839.18 14 5.52%
3 Credit Suisse 3,558.82 15 4.06%
4 BNP Paribas 3,205.75 15 3.65%
5 Goldman Sachs 2,788.75 18 3.18%