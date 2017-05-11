Investors flock to VPBank's planned $250m IPO
Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank is drumming up interest for its planned IPO, set to be one of the largest in the country at $250m. The trade is already in hot demand, as foreign interest in the country grows and domestic investors seek out more stocks. Jonathan Breen reports.
Vietnam ECM is still riding high after VietJet Aviation’s $167m IPO in December 2016
, the largest from a private company in the country. Since beginning trading on February 6, its stock had risen 52% by Wednesday. In comparison, during the same period, the Vietnam Ho Chi Minh
