More Mexicans could follow after Unifin success

Mexico City-based DCM bankers say that the mood among the country’s financial community has drastically improved since the start of the year, as Unifin on Wednesday became just the fourth Mexican credit to issue dollar debt in 2017.

  • By Oliver West
  • 10:30 PM

“We are expecting a real pick-up in supply,” said one Mexican bond banker. “There were several transactions delayed in 2016 that are yet to appear, and 2018 will bring even more uncertainty as elections begin.

“This means some companies will look to get any refinancing risk out the ...

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 24 Apr 2017
1 Citi 23,438.27 103 9.46%
2 JPMorgan 22,204.62 91 8.96%
3 HSBC 21,532.30 124 8.69%
4 Deutsche Bank 14,929.24 54 6.02%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 12,864.13 73 5.19%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 09 May 2017
1 Citi 7,028.93 21 14.20%
2 JPMorgan 6,394.14 25 12.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 4,270.90 19 8.63%
4 Deutsche Bank 4,163.23 7 8.41%
5 Morgan Stanley 4,091.04 15 8.26%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 09 May 2017
1 Citi 11,512.64 38 12.94%
2 JPMorgan 10,610.35 40 11.92%
3 HSBC 7,781.78 37 8.74%
4 Deutsche Bank 6,500.68 14 7.30%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 4,910.54 20 5.52%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 09 May 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 852.82 3 9.02%
2 Credit Suisse 749.44 4 7.93%
3 ING 712.30 5 7.54%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 680.05 5 7.19%
5 UniCredit 633.91 5 6.71%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 10 May 2017
1 AXIS Bank 3,763.52 58 15.86%
2 Trust Investment Advisors 3,148.33 69 13.27%
3 ICICI Bank 2,317.73 59 9.77%
4 Standard Chartered Bank 1,958.44 18 8.25%
5 HDFC Bank 1,539.98 40 6.49%