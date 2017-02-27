Watermark
Go to Asia edition

ECB steps back from CBPP3 but price distortions still evident

March data from the European Central Bank showed that it has continued to reduce the share of bonds it buys in the secondary market, a trend that has been running since August 2016. Total purchases have also been falling for well over a year, but despite this slow-down, major price distortions continue to exist.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 01:45 PM

Taking accounts of redemptions and amortisation adjustments, the ECB bought close to €5bn of covered bonds during March, a little less than it bought in February and down from just over €7bn in January, when primary supply was at its highest this year.

Based on data ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 04 Apr 2017
1 HSBC 4,481.35 18 6.31%
2 Commerzbank Group 4,025.24 24 5.67%
3 UniCredit 3,896.39 27 5.49%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 3,839.27 16 5.41%
5 LBBW 3,832.35 17 5.40%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 03 Apr 2017
1 Goldman Sachs 35,449.67 139 7.74%
2 Morgan Stanley 34,987.32 115 7.64%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 28,660.24 106 6.26%
4 JPMorgan 26,590.60 127 5.80%
5 Citi 25,441.59 152 5.55%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 04 Apr 2017
1 Goldman Sachs 26,910.55 117 10.43%
2 Morgan Stanley 26,513.96 80 10.27%
3 JPMorgan 22,403.65 95 8.68%
4 Citi 22,276.51 122 8.63%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 21,719.86 89 8.41%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 04 Apr 2017
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 3,598.86 14 9.33%
2 LBBW 3,164.12 11 8.20%
3 BNP Paribas 2,664.21 9 6.91%
4 Commerzbank Group 2,654.38 10 6.88%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 2,428.94 10 6.30%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 28 Mar 2017
1 Credit Suisse 2,871.94 10 10.56%
2 BNP Paribas 2,621.82 10 9.64%
3 Barclays 2,342.82 7 8.62%
4 HSBC 2,079.93 15 7.65%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,926.69 12 7.09%