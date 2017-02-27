MTN market gobbles up Big Mac

The note carries a coupon of 23bp over three month Euribor and was sold at par. The borrower is probably refinancing its last MTN: a €500m one year floater sold through Bank of America Merrill Lynch that matures in April 2017, according to Dealogic.Bankers away from ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.