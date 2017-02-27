Watermark
CORPORATE BOND PRICED DEALS TABLE 2017

GlobalCapital's list of European corporate bond issues in euros and sterling, with links to stories about the deals.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 12:00 PM


 15-Mar-17Sca Hygiene€300m 1.6yr, €600m 5yr, €600m 7yr, €500m 10yrBNPP, Citi, CA, DB, Natwest, Baml, Commerzbank, Danske, Handelsbanken, ING, JPM, Nordea, SEB, SC, Swedbank, Unicredit 
15-Mar-17Engie€700m 7yr, €800m 11yrBBVA, SC, Citi, BNPP, Banca Imi, Mizuho, HSBC, ING, Natexis, KBC, SG, CM, CA, SMBC 
 15-Mar-17Proximus€500m ...

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 27 Mar 2017
1 JPMorgan 39,814.04 178 7.25%
2 Citi 35,583.54 163 6.48%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 33,128.31 166 6.03%
4 Deutsche Bank 32,622.38 127 5.94%
5 Barclays 28,217.98 111 5.14%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 28 Mar 2017
1 BNP Paribas 10,063.23 39 10.44%
2 Deutsche Bank 7,581.17 26 7.87%
3 Barclays 7,452.71 29 7.73%
4 Citi 6,359.33 30 6.60%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 5,938.68 31 6.16%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 28 Mar 2017
1 Deutsche Bank 2,542.35 21 5.18%
2 Citi 2,517.98 12 5.13%
3 JPMorgan 2,141.79 16 4.36%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,908.90 13 3.89%
5 Barclays 1,669.70 12 3.40%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 28 Mar 2017
1 JPMorgan 11,383.58 79 12.23%
2 Citi 8,914.80 58 9.57%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 8,622.57 70 9.26%
4 Goldman Sachs 6,879.73 47 7.39%
5 Credit Suisse 5,616.83 41 6.03%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 28 Mar 2017
1 BNP Paribas 10,979.56 42 9.02%
2 Citi 8,715.78 34 7.16%
3 Deutsche Bank 8,354.58 27 6.86%
4 Barclays 6,669.09 26 5.48%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 5,964.95 31 4.90%