Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Loans news in brief — March 30, 2017

Ahalia — Asahi — Cory Riverside

  • By Max Bower
  • 06:00 PM

UAE’s Ahalia hospital receives Dh420m lifeline

Ahalia Hospital in the UAE has signed a Dh420m ($114m) syndicated loan to refinance one taken out last year, according to a banker on the deal.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank was sole underwriter and initial mandated lead arranger on the loan. The ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Global Syndicated Loan Volume

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Mar 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 67,778.97 227 13.16%
2 JPMorgan 52,330.31 164 10.16%
3 Barclays 30,137.66 109 5.85%
4 Wells Fargo Securities 27,812.92 137 5.40%
5 Citi 26,407.69 97 5.13%

Bookrunners of Middle East and Africa Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 28 Mar 2017
1 HSBC 2,975.00 4 38.99%
2 Citi 1,851.69 3 24.27%
3 JPMorgan 1,463.08 3 19.17%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 227.00 1 2.97%
5 BNP Paribas 213.08 2 2.79%

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 27 Mar 2017
1 Goldman Sachs 5,003.18 13 8.74%
2 Deutsche Bank 4,881.33 25 8.53%
3 JPMorgan 4,826.81 11 8.44%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 4,337.47 13 7.58%
5 BNP Paribas 3,160.34 16 5.52%

Bookrunners of European Marketed Syndicated Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 21 Mar 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 18,126.24 25 13.31%
2 Deutsche Bank 16,961.98 26 12.46%
3 HSBC 13,854.03 26 10.17%
4 JPMorgan 5,343.18 17 3.92%
5 Citi 5,119.67 16 3.76%

Syndicated Loan Revenue - EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2016
1 HSBC 35.45 69 6.71%
2 BNP Paribas 31.67 78 5.99%
3 ING 31.21 74 5.90%
4 Citi 22.60 36 4.27%
5 Deutsche Bank 21.89 32 4.14%