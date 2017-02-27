Loans news in brief — March 30, 2017

UAE’s Ahalia hospital receives Dh420m lifeline
Ahalia Hospital in the UAE has signed a Dh420m ($114m) syndicated loan to refinance one taken out last year, according to a banker on the deal.Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank was sole underwriter and initial mandated lead arranger on the loan. The ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.