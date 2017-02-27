Watermark
Go to Asia edition

St James Oncology fixes up quirky triple trancher

UK hospital funding vehicle St James Oncology Finance has brought perhaps the most unusual trade of the week in the corporate bond market, printing a triple tranche sterling bond that included a US private placement and inflation linked debt.

  • By Michael Turner
  • 03:15 PM
The issuer, which is unrated but has an Assured Guaranty wrapper that earns it at a double-A rating, printed on Tuesday a £50m vanilla bond and a £38m inflation linked bond, both of which mature in March 2037; and a sterling denominated US private placement, which ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 27 Mar 2017
1 JPMorgan 39,814.04 178 7.25%
2 Citi 35,583.54 163 6.48%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 33,128.31 166 6.03%
4 Deutsche Bank 32,622.38 127 5.94%
5 Barclays 28,217.98 111 5.14%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 28 Mar 2017
1 BNP Paribas 10,063.23 39 10.44%
2 Deutsche Bank 7,581.17 26 7.87%
3 Barclays 7,452.71 29 7.73%
4 Citi 6,359.33 30 6.60%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 5,938.68 31 6.16%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 28 Mar 2017
1 Deutsche Bank 2,542.35 21 5.18%
2 Citi 2,517.98 12 5.13%
3 JPMorgan 2,141.79 16 4.36%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,908.90 13 3.89%
5 Barclays 1,669.70 12 3.40%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 28 Mar 2017
1 JPMorgan 11,383.58 79 12.23%
2 Citi 8,914.80 58 9.57%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 8,622.57 70 9.26%
4 Goldman Sachs 6,879.73 47 7.39%
5 Credit Suisse 5,616.83 41 6.03%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 28 Mar 2017
1 BNP Paribas 10,979.56 42 9.02%
2 Citi 8,715.78 34 7.16%
3 Deutsche Bank 8,354.58 27 6.86%
4 Barclays 6,669.09 26 5.48%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 5,964.95 31 4.90%