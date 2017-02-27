St James Oncology fixes up quirky triple trancher
UK hospital funding vehicle St James Oncology Finance has brought perhaps the most unusual trade of the week in the corporate bond market, printing a triple tranche sterling bond that included a US private placement and inflation linked debt.
The issuer, which is unrated but has an Assured Guaranty wrapper that earns it at a double-A rating, printed on Tuesday a £50m vanilla bond and a £38m inflation linked bond, both of which mature in March 2037; and a sterling denominated US private placement, which
...
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.