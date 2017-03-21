Crop of blocks with Carl Zeiss, RBI, TBC Bank, Clarkson

The block of 8.12m shares is worth €333m before any discount is applied. Shares in Carl Zeiss Meditec closed at €40.98 on Tuesday, down 2.3% from Monday’s close, giving it a market cap of €3.3bn.Carl Zeiss Meditec intends to use the proceeds to finance acquisitions ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.