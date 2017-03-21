Crop of blocks with Carl Zeiss, RBI, TBC Bank, Clarkson

Watermark
This evening, there are four block trades of significant size in EMEA, the largest of which is a capital increase by Carl Zeiss Meditec, the German medical technology company, led by Berenberg and Commerzbank.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 21 Mar 2017

The block of 8.12m shares is worth €333m before any discount is applied. Shares in Carl Zeiss Meditec closed at €40.98 on Tuesday, down 2.3% from Monday’s close, giving it a market cap of €3.3bn.

Carl Zeiss Meditec intends to use the proceeds to finance acquisitions ...

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Mar 2017
1 JPMorgan 94,925.33 384 8.39%
2 Citi 87,531.58 331 7.74%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 84,341.49 288 7.46%
4 Barclays 75,288.19 241 6.66%
5 Goldman Sachs 68,504.71 208 6.06%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Mar 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 10,650.87 23 11.13%
2 Deutsche Bank 8,169.49 17 8.53%
3 HSBC 6,243.46 23 6.52%
4 Citi 4,355.35 13 4.55%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 4,273.37 17 4.46%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 5,440.56 17 10.74%
2 Deutsche Bank 4,468.97 23 8.82%
3 UBS 3,742.72 17 7.39%
4 Citi 3,393.89 23 6.70%
5 Goldman Sachs 3,360.93 18 6.63%