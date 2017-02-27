Mapfre looks to switch old for new with T2 mandate

Mapfre mandated Bankia, BBVA, Goldman Sachs, ING and UniCredit as bookrunners for the 30 non-call 10 year issue, which will be sold in the Reg S euro market.Bankers were widely expecting a new issue from Mapfre in the early part the year. The issuer ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.