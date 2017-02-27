Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Investors put $4.75bn behind Danske's equity conversion AT1

Danske Bank was looking to raise $750m of new capital in its first equity conversion additional tier one (AT1) on Tuesday, as it dipped into a huge pool of demand in the Reg S market.

  • By Tyler Davies
  • 12:30 PM

Investors put more than $4.75bn of orders behind the new perpetual non-call seven year bond, which Danske Bank had first announced on Monday morning.

Joint lead managers BNP Paribas, HSBC, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Danske Bank, Société Générale and UBS ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Commerzbank Group 3,864.49 23 6.68%
2 HSBC 3,662.21 15 6.33%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 3,300.60 13 5.70%
4 LBBW 3,189.28 14 5.51%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 3,100.02 15 5.36%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 20 Mar 2017
1 Morgan Stanley 29,052.08 101 7.24%
2 Goldman Sachs 27,997.52 114 6.98%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 26,257.54 82 6.54%
4 JPMorgan 23,062.78 103 5.75%
5 Citi 20,877.50 122 5.20%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 22,807.51 94
2 Morgan Stanley 21,009.07 69
3 JPMorgan 19,370.83 76
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 19,244.14 67
5 Citi 18,801.67 99

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 3,168.16 12 9.93%
2 LBBW 2,629.03 9 8.24%
3 Commerzbank Group 2,493.64 9 7.82%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 2,163.80 9 6.78%
5 HSBC 1,941.46 7 6.09%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 07 Mar 2017
1 Credit Suisse 2,433.39 7 13.20%
2 Barclays 1,997.28 4 10.83%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,499.19 8 8.13%
4 JPMorgan 1,236.52 7 6.71%
5 HSBC 1,216.99 8 6.60%