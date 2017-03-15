Watermark
Sagi sells 4.1% of Playtech to Boussard & Gavaudan in UBS trade

Playtech, the UK gaming software business, closed 1.1% lower on Wednesday after its founder Teddy Sagi, the Israeli billionaire, sold 4.1% of the company to Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management for £113m.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 15 Mar 2017

The sale was conducted as an off-market placement arranged by UBS.

Sagi, through his investment trust Brickington Trading, sold 13m shares for 872.5p, a 4% discount to the closing price of Playtech on Tuesday. As a result of the transaction, his stake in Playtech falls to 17.8%, ...

