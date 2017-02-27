Argentina tests Swiss waters for benchmark bond

BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse and UBS will hold meetings with Swiss investors on Monday and Tuesday. Most institutional investors cannot participate, as some have rules preventing lending to sub-investment grade credits. But, retail buyers have shown interest in Latin America credits recently.YPF, the B3/B ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.