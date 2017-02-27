Investors bemoan spreads as Wolters Kluwer prints tight

Professional services company Wolters Kluwer, rated Baa1/BBB+, printed the March 2027 Reg S trade at mid-swaps plus 65bp via Barclays, Commerzbank, NatWest Markets and Rabobank.Leads used a wide range of comparable bonds to get to fair value, with 13 securities considered. Wolters Kluwer’s March ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.