Singapore slaps 10 year ban on former Goldman banker

The central bank also intends to issue prohibition orders against three individuals who were investigated by the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) on 1MDB-related matters and later convicted by the courts, according to a statement on Monday.The three are Jens Fred Sturzenegger, former branch manager of Falcon ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.