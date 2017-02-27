Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Throsby stamps mark on Barclays

Tim Throsby, the former JP Morgan equities head who recently joined Barclays as chief executive of its corporate and investment bank, has made his first major appointment, asking Art Mbanefo, head of EMEA and APAC markets, to take on a new role spanning treasury, capital management, and client-facing markets roles.

  • By Owen Sanderson
  • 09:00 PM

Mbanefo will runFinancial Resource Management (FiRM), a new structure reporting straight to Throsby. The new division straddles the traditional division between the bank’s central functions, and client-facing front office roles.

It includes some areas of corporate treasury, parts of banking, and parts of markets, but even the internal ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 20 Feb 2017
1 JPMorgan 62,591.98 254 8.02%
2 Citi 61,005.69 220 7.81%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 58,608.72 174 7.51%
4 Barclays 54,439.39 163 6.97%
5 Goldman Sachs 46,279.46 130 5.93%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 07 Mar 2017
1 Deutsche Bank 7,941.87 15 9.47%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 5,986.09 20 7.14%
3 HSBC 5,396.87 19 6.43%
4 Citi 4,355.35 13 5.19%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 4,132.41 16 4.93%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 07 Mar 2017
1 Deutsche Bank 3,931.75 17 9.58%
2 UBS 3,133.77 13 7.63%
3 Goldman Sachs 2,959.22 13 7.21%
4 JPMorgan 2,765.72 13 6.74%
5 Morgan Stanley 2,484.83 18 6.05%