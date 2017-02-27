Throsby stamps mark on Barclays

Mbanefo will runFinancial Resource Management (FiRM), a new structure reporting straight to Throsby. The new division straddles the traditional division between the bank’s central functions, and client-facing front office roles.It includes some areas of corporate treasury, parts of banking, and parts of markets, but even the internal ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.