ECB exacerbates covered bond squeeze, but spreads will widen

The European Central Bank has stepped up secondary covered bond purchases to compensate for slower primary activity and has exacerbated a technical squeeze. But with the central bank expected to announce a tapering of asset purchases after summer the squeeze could reverse, and spreads could end the year much wider.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 12:15 PM

Deals issued this week by Axa Bank and Lansforsakringar Hypotek were priced flat to or slightly through their covered bond curves.

The transactions underscored the widespread view among covered bond dealers that bonds are becoming hard to find.

Data published this week by the European Central ...

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 07 Mar 2017
1 HSBC 3,662.21 15 6.67%
2 Commerzbank Group 3,494.57 20 6.37%
3 LBBW 3,189.28 14 5.81%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 3,124.37 12 5.69%
5 UBS 2,822.18 13 5.14%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 27 Feb 2017
1 Morgan Stanley 23,952.72 55 9.10%
2 Goldman Sachs 21,593.65 74 8.21%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 20,302.83 44 7.72%
4 JPMorgan 15,324.04 56 5.82%
5 Citi 14,173.41 67 5.39%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 28 Feb 2017
1 Morgan Stanley 19,674.67 36 12.60%
2 Goldman Sachs 18,755.13 60 12.02%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 13,433.07 31 8.61%
4 JPMorgan 12,571.42 38 8.05%
5 Citi 12,290.98 48 7.87%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 07 Mar 2017
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,991.94 11 9.70%
2 LBBW 2,629.03 9 8.52%
3 Commerzbank Group 2,317.41 8 7.51%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 1,987.58 8 6.44%
5 HSBC 1,941.46 7 6.30%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 07 Mar 2017
1 Credit Suisse 2,433.39 7 13.20%
2 Barclays 1,997.28 4 10.83%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,499.19 8 8.13%
4 JPMorgan 1,236.52 7 6.71%
5 HSBC 1,216.99 8 6.60%