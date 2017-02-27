Sub debt rush dominates CEEMEA while Brazil takes the plunge

Qatar Re set the ball rolling on Monday with a ground breaking tier II note, the first in the format from any insurer in the region.
The perpetual non-call 5.5 year attracted $6.4bn of orders, helped by a guarantee from the Bermuda-based reinsurer’s parent, Qatar Insurance Company.Warba ...
